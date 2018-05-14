Vintage vehicles go on display for Carters Steam Fair road run

The annual ‘road run’ marked the start of Carters Steam Fair on Saturday.

The procession of vintage vehicles and steam engines travelled along St Mark’s Road into the town centre and then back up to Pinkneys Green for the weekend fair.

The fair included a large collection of rides and stalls, ranging in date from the late 1870s to the 1960s.

Georgina Carter, organises the fair with her husband Joby.

She said: “It’s been going for as long as I can remember.

“There’s lots of historic rides and all of them are displayed as first intended.

“It’s just a great family day out with something for all ages.”