Maidenhead Ladies Circle taking part in London MoonWalk

The Maidenhead Ladies Circle is uniting against breast cancer and taking to the streets to participate in the overnight London MoonWalk 2018.

After running the London Marathon in 2017 for the charity Round Table Children’s Wish, Nikki Alvey and other members of the Ladies Circle sought another good cause to raise money for.

The social group has a long history of supporting breast cancer charities and a talk from the charity CoppaFeel inspired members to make breast cancer their cause of choice.

Nikki said: “We felt strongly about fundraising for a

disease that impacts too many women and to take on a big challenge that we could really get behind.”

In preparation for the 26-mile night walk on May 12, Nikki and eight other Maidenhead Ladies Circle members have been exploring Maidenhead on foot.

Nikki said: “We forget that we live in a beautiful part of the country – it really inspires you.”

The women taking part have also walked further afield and made it a family affair.

Nikki said: “Five Maidenhead Ladies Circle members, a few husbands and five children climbed up and down Snowdonia.”

“It took us around five hours in total, good practice for us ladies but shamefully the

children recovered faster than we did!”

In total nine members of Maidenhead Ladies Circle will be taking part in the MoonWalk along with other members from clubs in Harpenden and Long Eaton.

The group will be decorating their bras with tassels and sequins prior to the event and wearing them in solidarity on the walk.

To donate to their cause go to https://moonwalklondon2018.everydayhero.com/uk/cop-a-feel-for-circle .