10-year-old golf prodigy could soon compete in adult competitions

A 10-year-old golfing prodigy from Maidenhead could be competing in adult competitions before her 11th birthday.

Evie Napier has severe dyslexia, but her ‘Disney-style self-belief story’ has seen her gain a club handicap of 48 after she took up the sport three years ago.

She is already the second-ranking junior player at Temple Golf Club in Hurley and will be eligible for ladies competitions when her handicap reaches 36 – something her mum Kate believes could happen by the end of the year.

Kate said: “Evie just has that hunger to win, she knows that she’s limited at school because of her dyslexia, but she thrives on sport.

“She says to me ‘it’s so hard at school, Mum, but I want to be a champion.’

“It’s like she’s sticking two fingers up at dyslexia.”

As a young girl playing in a male-dominated sport, Evie looks to her idol Charley Hull, Britain’s top female golfer ranked 26th in the world, for inspiration.

“She wants to be the next Charley Hull,” said Kate.

“I have spent so many nights sitting in the car after work while she’s hitting golf balls.

“She even plays in her school uniform, it’s really funny.”

Luckily for the All Saints Junior School student, she will not have to play in her school uniform any more because her new sponsor, Brand Room London, provides her with all her golf clothing.

Evie’s golf kit also dons the British Dyslexia Association logo. She asked the charity if she could wear its logo and be an ambassador to help others who have the condition.

Her work raising awareness has earned her a nomination for an outstanding achievement award from the charity.

Kate said: “It’s hard being a parent of a child with a learning disability, you want them to feel success so badly but they get knocked back all the time.

“Evie doesn’t want another child to feel the way she does when they get their school report.

“It’s a real Disney-style self-belief story.”