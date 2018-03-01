Fly tipping in Maidenhead continues with dumpings in Cookham and Burchett's Green

Maidenhead’s fly tipping woes worsened last weekend after two more dumpings were discovered.

Cookham Dog Walkers discovered a large fly tip on Winter Hill less than 24 hours after they had spent two hours cleaning up litter on the same spot.

According to one of the dog walkers, they picked up litter and drug paraphinalia on Sunday (25 Feb), only to discover the fly-tip on Monday (26 Feb) morning.

She said: “It’s utterly soul destroying, the place was pritistine when we left it.

“That area has had a problem with anti-social behaviour for years and nothing has changed.

The mess was cleaned up by the National Trust on Monday (Feb 26).

Another incident of fly-tipping was discovered on Sunday (Feb 25) on Honey Lane, Burchett’s Green.

A ‘van load’ of old furniture, pieces of wood, and rubbish was found dumped in a lay-by, clearly visible from the road.

The Advertiser have reached out to the Royal Borough Council for comment.

To report fly tipping visit: https://www3.rbwm.gov.uk/info/201032/report_it/1360/report_a_problem_with_flytipping/1.