In Pictures: Braywick Court School celebrates Chinese New Year

Calligraphy and chop sticks were all part of Chinese New Year celebrations at Braywick Court School.

On Friday afternoon pupils had the chance to get immersed in Chinese culture and learn more about the country’s traditions.

There were different activities going on in each classroom which were organised by four mums from the school.

In one children had the chance to make lanterns and in another they learn about their Chinese zodiac signs.

The afternoon started with a talk from one of the parents about China and how Chinese New Year is celebrated in different countries.

There was also a food room where children were able to get to grips with using chop sticks.

One of the organisers Dee Xie said: “A lot of the parents have told me that their children keep talking about their animal sign and some of them want to go to China now – They were all very excited .

“I think it is important for the children to know different cultures and be open to different cultures.”