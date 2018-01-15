Ad van targets Prime Minister's handling of NHS winter crisis

A van with a huge billboard on the back was seen driving around Maidenhead on Friday, urging Theresa May to take action to ease the NHS winter crisis.

The stunt, launched by campaigning organisation 38 Degrees, was in response to Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust reportedly issuing a ‘black alert’, meaning patient care is at risk because services are under such strain.

The organisation said 149 people in Maidenhead have signed a petition by 38 Degrees to demand emergency funding from the government to ease the NHS current winter crisis.

Trish Murray, campaigns manager, said: “As the NHS winter crisis spirals out of control, public pressure on the government to act is mounting.

“38 Degrees has today launched ad vans in Theresa May’s own constituency demanding that her government finds the emergency cash needed to end this crisis.

“The NHS winter crisis is not an accident - but it is an emergency.

“Years of underfunding has pushed hospitals to this point.

“Theresa May - more than anyone else - has the power to end this crisis in her own area and across the country.

“She needs to act now.”

Theresa May has defended the Government’s record in the wake of the crisis, but has conceded more can be done to improve performance.