Labour protests rail fare hike in Maidenhead High Street

Rail campaigners have accused the Prime Minister of forgetting ‘normal men and women’ due to the stress of Brexit negotiations.

Members of the Maidenhead Labour Party were in Maidenhead High Street on Saturday, January 6, to protest hikes to ticket costs.

Pat McDonald, the Labour candidate at last year’s general election, said: “Maidenhead is very much a commuter town and with plans for the redevelopment it’s only going to become more so.

“Rail fares have a huge impact on many people in the Royal Borough. A nationally owned and run railway, which doesn’t have to provide profits to a private company, is a much better idea.”

Mrs May defended the rise on national TV, saying that ‘investment is needed’ to see good service on our railways.