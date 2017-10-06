Civic society calls number of new homes in local plan 'unsustainable'

‘Unsustainable’ and ‘inappropriate’ was how Maidenhead Civic Society described the number of new homes proposed in the Borough Local Plan (BLP).

The BLP is a planning blueprint which will run retrospectively from 2013 to 2032 and brings together the development policy for a range of areas, including housing, retail, employment and leisure.

During the consultation, which closed on Wednesday, September 27, residents, community groups and parish councils were asked to have their say on the future of the town.

Bob Dulson, chairman of Maidenhead Civic Society, said their overriding concern was the practical impact of 45 per cent more housing units in Maidenhead town centre.

He said: “We recognise that some growth is inevitable and necessary but we believe that the numbers of homes proposed are unsustainable and inappropriate.

“The society is a strong supporter of the greenbelt but we feel that much greater effort is needed, including an uncomfortable debate on green field sites to reach an acceptable compromise.”

In its formal response to the Regulation 19 consultation, the civic society said it is concerned about the removal of restrictions on the location and height of tall buildings in the town centre, as well as car parking and the lack of public engagement during the process.

It states: “In essence, we feel we’re being asked to agree a plan which paints a less than comprehensive picture of how the borough should evolve.”

Elsewhere, the RBWM Residents Action Group submitted a 630-page response to the consultation.

The group said the plan failed to demonstrate an effective or persuasive vision for the future of the borough and criticised the consultation process as not being effective.

It has produced a summary, which is divided into categories including affordable housing, employment, transport infrastructure, duty to cooperate and a failure to consult and engage with residents. For the summary, visit www.rbwmresidentsactiongroup.co.uk

The Advertiser has contacted the council to ask how many responses to the Borough Local Plan consultation had been received but is yet to receive a response.

More than 7,000 representations were received for the Regulation 18 consultation but a Freedom of Information request revealed this could have come from as few as 2,100 consultees.