Crossrail will 'improve air quality', report claims

Cleaner air and recycling will be among the legacies of Crossrail, a report has claimed.

According to the transport project’s latest environment report, more efficient engines will help improve air quality when services start, while energy consumption during construction has been reduced by 15 per cent – almost double the eight per cent originally targeted.

Excavations for the rail line, which is expected to carry about 200m passengers a year, have also uncovered thousands of artefacts which have been handed to museums.

Andrew Wolstenholme, the scheme’s chief executive, said: “As the Crossrail programme passes 85 per cent complete, the project is focused on reducing the impact of the railway’s construction on the environment.

“From increasing the proportion of machinery fitted with emission controls to reducing our energy consumption, Crossrail remains on track to meet its sustainability targets.”

