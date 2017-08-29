Annual inter-faith cricket event brings communities together

The sun shone brightly over Boyne Hill Cricket Club yesterday (Monday) as members of an inter-faith group turned out for their annual event.

Windsor and Maidenhead Community Forum (WAMCF) arranges the matches every year to help promote understanding, mutual respect and trust between the different faiths across the Royal Borough.

More than 50 people turned up to take part in each game, socialise and eat together during the day.

Trip Pannu helps organise the sporting activities at WAMCF.

He said: “The sharing of the food is actually very important.

“It’s probably one of the best ways to bring people together.”

Karnail Pannu, chairman, helped found the organisation in 1981.