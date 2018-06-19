In pictures: Waltham St Lawrence fete 2018

Hundreds of fun seekers descended on Waltham St Lawrence this weekend for the parish's annual summer fete and dog show.

More than £9,000 will be donated to a number of causes which serve the community thanks to money raised at the event.

Visitors enjoyed lots of entertainment including a raffle, tombola, a classic car display and the petting zoo.

The dog show also brought in pet owners from across the county.

Evening entertainment included covers band Kinkade and curry from Twyford restaurant Haweli.

Mark Hipgrave, chairman of the fete committee, had thanks for everyone involved including the committee, volunteers, and the businesses who donated raffle prizes or sponsored different parts of the event.

He added: “Every year we raise money for Waltham St Lawrence church, the Neville Hall, cricket club and primary School, and the money we made this weekend will make an enormous difference to those causes."

Mr Hipgrave also put out an appeal for volunteers to come on board for next year's event.

He said: "The future of the fete is in the hands of the villagers.

“Some of the committee have been involved in running the fete for many years and it'd be great to have some new blood to join us.

“It won't be long before we need to start thinking about 2019 and I'd love to hear from anyone who feels they can offer some of their time, enthusiasm and ideas to this incredibly worthy cause."