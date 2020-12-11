Santa's 'dark origin story' music video to support Age UK

An advocate for dementia patients in Maidenhead and Windsor has written and produced a darkly comic Christmas music video in aid of Age UK.

The black comedy about Santa's ‘twisted origin story’ launched last Tuesday and has had over 3,000 views on Instagram and Facebook combined thus far.

Alex Urquhart, creator of the video from Datchet, has been working as an advocate for two years, representing the legal rights of dementia patients living in care homes.

Alex started making film seven months ago and has already won the award for Best Experimental Film at Nottingham International Film Festival 2020 for his short film of ‘aggressive vegan slam poetry’, Ham’s Clapped.

The seven-minute Christmas video, called ‘I Wanna Do Christmas With You (Again) is about a boy whose father goes missing at Christmas and his journey to find him – with plenty of plot twists.

“It’s a parody, but it’s also sincere – it’s very current, now lots of people are separated from their loved ones at Christmas.

“2020 has been particularly tough for the elderly. Companionship is something you are deprived of as you get older,” said Alex. “The cause is close to my heart and has never been more urgent.”

The video features no professionals, only local contacts. It was shot on a small budget, funded independently by Alex’s work as an advocate.

“Originally we aimed to raise £250, but we got £600 in four or five days,” said Alex “With a month left to go, I’m now aiming for £1,000 and I’m confident we’ll get there.”

The video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcTGPVjRBt4

To donate to the Just Giving page visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/christmaswithyou