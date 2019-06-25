Advertiser owner grant helps pay for Larchfield community meals

The chance to socialise and enjoy free meals has been given to people throughout the community with the help of a grant from the Advertiser’s owner, the Louis Baylis Trust.

The Larchfield Church Team received a £500 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust in November 2018, which has been spent on its ‘open table’ outreach events based at Larchfield Community Centre in Desborough Crescent.

Every two months or so it hosts a community two-course meal for disadvantaged people in the area, providing them with a chance to socialise and make friends. It is focused on people from the Larchfield Estate and Cox Green area, but all are welcome.

The events consistently see about 20-30 people attending, with a bumper crowd of up to 70 people at Christmas and Easter time.

Alice Gilbert, co-ordinator and chair of the programme, said: “It’s for the local community. It’s always two courses, a main course and some kind of pudding.

“There are always activities for the children to do like crafts or colouring.”

On June 6 the group hosted a community barbecue, with visitors enjoying the hot weather and cooling off with a choc ice for dessert.

Alice said: “We were really pleased when we found out we were getting the grant because we are running out funds, we don’t have much money for this at all.”

The meals are designed to promote a model of healthy eating in families and encourages everybody to eat together, turning it into a friendly and sociable occasion.

Over the summer, the team will also be running a holiday club. It starts on Tuesday, June 30.