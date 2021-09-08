Organisers 'thrilled' as Let's Rock the Moor returns next month

Let’s Rock the Moor is set to return next month with organisers hoping for an ‘Indian summer’ celebration of 80s music and an ‘action-packed day of retro madness’.

The festival, now in its 12th year, will be headlined by UB40, Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley and Kim Wilde on Saturday October 2nd at Marsh Meadow, Cookham.

Live music will begin at midday with performances from ABC, Howard Jones, Midge Ure, The Real Thing, Chesney Hawkes, Wang Chung and many others.

Gates open at 10.30am with free parking available on site.

Tickets are also available for the ‘fabulous’ Tiki VIP enclosure. VIPs are entitled to fast-track entry, luxury loos, a meal and welcome drink as well as exclusive celebrity DJ sets.

Furthermore, comfy seating and a full bar serving quality brands is available in the Tiki Bar for visitors to refresh themselves.

Organisers have said that Let’s Rock the Moor is aimed at the whole family, with entertainment available for all ages, with bars serving soft and alcoholic drinks available across the site.

For younger revellers, complimentary activities will be available within the Kids’ Kingdom area which includes an interactive circus and face painting. Moreover, children aged 12 and under can enter for free.

Natalie Yost, part of the organising team for the festival, said: “We are thrilled to be back at Marsh Meadow for Let’s Rock the Moor on the October 2.

“We have now carried out five successful ‘Let’s Rock’ events out of the nine planned events for 2021. It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t make all of the locations work for 2021 but we will be back in full spirit for 2022.”

She added that the team had been ‘overwhelmed’ by the support for the festival and thanked supporters for the co-operation in the run-up to the event.

“The entire Let’s Rock team including all the artists, musicians, crew, backstage and volunteers have worked tirelessly with us to make sure we can still deliver the 2021 events as and where we are permitted to do so and as safe as possible for everyone in attendance,” said Natalie.

“For me personally, it’s seeing the joy on people’s faces again – smiling, dancing and generally just having an amazing time.”

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to avoid missing any of the live action, the running order of which will be revealed on the day of the festival.

Tickets will not be available on the gate, and re-entry will only be available for parents/guardians accompany children under the age of 16.

The Advertiser will be running a competition in next week’s edition to provide readers with the opportunity to win tickets to Let’s Rock the Moor 2021.

For further information including how to purchase tickets, visit: www.letsrockthemoor.com

Organisers of Let’s Rock the Moor are taking all necessary precautions to ensure an enjoyable but safe festival by adhering to all necessary COVID precautions.

Attendees will need to show their COVID status to ensure they do not have the virus at the time of the festival, otherwise they will not be permitted entry into the site.

This can be done by either showing proof of a negative lateral flow test result, or by proof of full vaccination in the NHS app (not to be confused with the NHS COVID-19 app used for test and trace purposes).

For those entering via a LFT result, the test, which should be taken no more than 48 hours ahead of arrival, must be registered on the government website.

Attendees will then be required to show text or email confirmation of their result to a steward at one of the entrance points on the site.

With the festival being the sixth hosted by the Let’s Rock team since the reopening in July, organisers are experienced in hosting events during the pandemic.

Tests can be ordered free of charge from the government website: www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests

Alternatively, they can be collected from a local collection point. To find your nearest centre, visit www.maps.test-and-trace.nhs.uk