Be on the lookout for nesting swallows, asks wildlife group

A wildlife group is looking for help from people living around Cookham to find out where swallows and house martins are nesting this year.

WildCookham has a group of volunteers who will be monitoring different areas across Cookham and then tracking the progress of any nests they can find.

The team is trying to plot the areas where the birds are nesting, so is asking residents to keep an eye out for nesting birds as well.

“Both species, like so many, are facing decline and, in their case, it's mainly down to two issues – fewer insects and the general 'tidying up' and development of houses, barns and outbuildings where these birds like to nest,” said WildCookham chair Mike Copland.

“We’re hoping first to find out where they are and then have a basis to look into how we can help them in future years.”

Even dead baby birds or empty nests can provide useful information. However, residents should not go too near the nests.

There will be information on WildCookham’s website and Facebook, including how to spot the difference between the two species.

Anyone who might have spotted a nest can contact WildCookham at wildcookham@gmail.com