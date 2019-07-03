In pictures: Touring Trinidadian expats visit Cookham Dean Cricket Club

Caribbean cricket came to Cookham Dean for a ‘unique’ match in the club’s history.

A touring side of Trinidadian expats from Toronto stopped off at Dean’s Whyteladyes Lane ground for the first leg of their UK tour on Monday, June 24.

The visitors, dressed in one-day style kits, had a team which included the father of West Indies World Cup star Nicholas Pooran.

The sides battled it out in a 40-over contest with the hosts batting second.

After making a strong start to their innings, Dean suffered a mini-collapse which chairman Ian Davis described as a ‘Cookham Calypso Collapso’.

But they eventually got over the line and won by one wicket.

Commemorative plaques and pennants were exchanged by the sides to mark the historic game.

Ian said: “It was such a unique opportunity and I hope that people will always remember the time the Trinidad XI came to play in Cookham.”