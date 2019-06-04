Cookham cricket festival celebrates Cricket World Cup

A kids cricket festival was held over the weekend to celebrate the Cricket World Cup taking place this summer.

Cookham Dean Cricket Club hosted a Junior World Cup Cricket Festival on Sunday afternoon, with more than 60 youngsters turning out to play.

Matches were held for two age categories at the cricket club in Whyteladyes Lane, with four teams entered in both under-8s and under-10’s.

Each team was named after a different nation playing in the World Cup, with England winning the under-8s tournament and New Zealand winning the under-10s.

The festival was held to celebrate the Cricket World Cup, which is being hosted by England and Wales. The competition started on May 30 and will conclude on Sunday, July 14.

Dave Brooks, of Cookham Dean Cricket Club, said:

“It was quite lively with 60 kids running around having a great time.

“It was just one of those days that flew by, all the kids had a fun time, the parents were great and very supportive.

“It was all about participation, there was no competitive edge to it so people who had never played cricket before got involved.”