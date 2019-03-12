Cookham Dean Cricket Club to show it 'means business' with new clubhouse plans

A Cookham Dean cricket club has applied to build a new clubhouse to show it 'means business'.

Cookham Dean Cricket Club, based at Ricketts Field in Whyteladyes Lane, is seeking to demolish its clubhouse and build a new one to ensure it meets English Cricket Board standards.

The current building is more than 80 years old.

Club Chairman Ian Davis said: “We have had great service from what was an accommodation block for evacuees at Moor Hall during the war, but it now has to go.”

The new facilities, if approved, will feature modern changing rooms with a disabled toilet, and facilities for home, away, youth and female teams, and a new bar and kitchen.

The new single storey building will be located on the same footprint as the current clubhouse.

The architect, Jonathan Heighway of Heighway Assciates, based in Marlow, has been working to ensure the plans have minimal impact on the greenbelt.

Last month the club hosted a ‘meet the neighbours’ session where they got to show off the plans to residents.

At the event, Mr Dennis highlighted how important the project is for the future of the club.

He said: “These plans are to nurture the game of cricket for future generations and to keep our young boys and girls fit and healthy.

“Learning a team sport is a great lesson for life, and we pride ourselves at Cookham Dean on being an inclusive and welcoming club.

“A new clubhouse would show we mean business”