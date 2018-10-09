In pictures: Vintage vehicles go on show at Cookham Dean Cricket Club

More than 100 vintage cars and motorbikes rumbled through the village for a charity show.

The 14th ever Wheels at Cookham Dean took place at Cookham Dean Cricket Club on Sunday, October 7.

More than £600 was raised for Thames Hospice at the event, as the crowd enjoyed refreshments.

Father and son organisers Ray and Tom Webb were pleased with the ‘friendly’ atmosphere, which has helped the event thrive for so many years.

Ray said: “It seems to be growing and growing, there’s always a friendly atmosphere.

“We always have a good following and put on a show.

“Everyone is there for the same interests – it’s a real community.”

The event featured a 1947 Austin emblazoned with ‘Gas Guzzler’, a Citroen 2CV and a Harley Davidson amongst others.

Although the event is usually held in April every year, this time around it was rescheduled after torrential rain rendered the cricket pitch unusable.

This time around the weather held and many of the revellers enjoyed beers and snacks in the sun while they looked around at the different vehicles on offer.

Ray said that he particularly enjoyed the selection of Cadillacs that were on show, but added that every vehicle that turned up on the day was worthy of its spot on the roster.

He said: “They were all favourites to me, it was nice to see some great big Cadillacs.

“Everyone turned up, it was all nicely spirited, everyone brought something worth putting on display.”