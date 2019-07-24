Lightning strikes houses in Burnham and Woodlands Park

A lightning strike ripped a hole through a house in Burnham in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters were called to a house in Conway Road at 1am after it was struck during thunderstorms that had been triggered by soaring temperatures.

The lightning tore through the roof and first-floor ceiling and sent a power surge through to the fuse box which was located in the garage.

Crews from Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor fire stations spent an hour tackling the blaze and confined it to the garage.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

At 2.30am, lightning struck another house in Heywood Avenue, Woodlands Park, and damaged its chimney stack.

The gas board had to be called out as a precaution.

Nobody was hurt.