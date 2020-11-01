Holyport CofE Primary School pupils celebrate a term's work

After a term exploring the topic of superheroes pupils at Holyport CofE Primary School got an opportunity to don masks and capes on Thursday, October 22.

Through the topic the key stage one pupils have read books about fictional characters and learned about real-life superheroes including Florence Nightingale and Louis Braille.

They have also focused on keeping fit and healthy through diet and exercise and have been inspired by paralympians like Ellie Simmonds.

Year one teacher, Heather Harris said: “The children have been superheroes this term and did a fantastic job of settling back into school after a long break and adapting to new ways of learning and playing together.”

On Friday, October 16 the school’s mixed year five and six classes also took part in a dress-up and activity day to celebrate the end of their topic ‘A Child’s War’.

Wearing clothes depicting a wide range of roles carried out during the Second World War children had the opportunity to pick-up some new skills during a 'make do and mend' session on the day.

They also learned about propaganda posters and why they were used and produced artwork to represent the soldiers who fought during the war.