Bray community news (January 16): New cafe opens in the village

Residents' delight as new cafe opens

A new cafe opened in Holyport on January 2.

Yet to be officially named, the cafe in Stompits Road is being run by Ranj Nagi and Karen Moody.

Until recently the space had been leased to a property management firm for about two years, but before this it was a post office for about 40 years.

Responsible for the design of Saints Cafe in St Mark’s Road in Maidenhead, Ranj was approached by the property’s landlord to design and establish the cafe.

She then got Karen on board, who was ‘the ideal partner’ having had her own cafe, in Northamptonshire.

Together the pair from Cox Green turned the space around in just six weeks.

“The post office was owned by my aunt, so I’m actually very familiar with the space, the area,” said Ranj.

So far the reaction from residents has been positive.

“It’s gone really well and we haven’t really promoted or advertised and we’re having really good days, so pleasantly surprised,” Ranj said.

“Everyone who comes in says ‘it so needed a cafe’, ‘its been needing a cafe for so long’ and its such a nice community.”

The cafe serves coffee and other drinks, sandwiches, soups, pastries and various cakes - including gluten free and vegan varieties.

All items sold are partnered with a bakery and the slices and treats have won ‘Great Taste Awards’.

The cafe also sells fresh bread, baked overnight by Paul Rhodes Bakery, as well as the products of independent businesses, including candles, soaps and kitchenware.

It is open Monday – Friday, 7.30am-5.30pm, Saturday 8am-5pm and Sunday 9am-1pm.

Singer Tarun Puri elated to be on billboard

Singer-songwriter Tarun Puri is quite literally going up in the world.

A promotional billboard of the 20-year-old has been displayed by an advertising agency in Farnham Road, Slough.

It follows the release of Tarun’s album, Somber, and features his image and mantra ‘No Need To Pretend’.

After being approached to feature on the billboard Tarun, from Bray, came to the conclusion it was a great way to promote his ‘message of love and positivity’ and raise his profile.

As well as forging a music career Tarun is also in his second year of studying philosophy at The University of Birmingham.

Subjects Tarun tackles in his music include mental health, financial struggles and bullying.

He has recently filmed a new music video for his latest song, yet to be released.

To find out more about Tarun visit tarunpuri.co.uk

Roux plans recommended for approval

Parish councillors recommended plans for The Waterside Inn for approval on Monday.

Proposals to make eight en-suite first floor rooms into six larger en-suite bedrooms were heard at a meeting at Braywood War memorial Hall.

There are also plans to replace the main sliding restaurant glazing, and mechanical plant and ducting.

Cllr Ken Elvin said: “The two properties that are affected by it, if they are indeed to be affected by it, are the two that the Rouxs own in any case.”

The work is not expected to be carried out until January/February 2021 or 2022.

Holyport College boarders enjoy trip to Old Trafford

A group of Holyport College boarders took a trip to Manchester on Saturday.

The 16 students were there to watch Manchester United vs Norwich City at Old Trafford.

The school in Ascot Road organise about 20 trips a year for the boarding pupils. Last term students enjoyed outings to Warner Bros. Studio Tour and The Lion King theatre production in London.

The trip was organised by house master and PE teacher, Simon Wingate, he said: “They marvelled at Old Trafford and fully engrossed themselves in the atmosphere of the stadium.

"The Manchester United fans among them were ecstatic with the 4-0 victory. We look forward to more fantastic trips here at Holyport”

Stolen Scooter racks up fines

A scooter was stolen from Braybank on December 13.

The Vespa Paiggo LX 50 and lock was stolen outside a house. The number plate is RX** FLL.

A Thames Valley Police neighbourhood alert said the owner was not going to bother reporting it as it was old, but he is now receiving tickets and there are fines to pay.

Diary...

Today (Thursday): Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.

Tomorrow (Friday): Pilates keep-fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Monday: Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Tuesday: Gentle Yoga, Holyport Scout HQ, from 9am. Contact Tara Sutthoff Crist at YogaTime@live.co.uk

Darby & Joan Club (alternative Tuesdays), social club for people of retirement age from Bray Parish, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact 07453 678790.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Call Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.