In pictures: Family friendly festival Fi.Fest

Sunshine, live music and a plethora of children’s entertainment made for a ‘really successful’ festival on Saturday.

Fi.Fest took place for the second time following the popularity of last year’s inaugural event and organiser Lee Page said 2019 was bigger and better.

“It was a really successful event, it was everything we planned it to be and we had a great turn out from local residents,” he said.

The family-friendly festival took place off Forest Green Road at Green Lane and included a live music stage and bandstand, a main arena with food and stalls, a number of bars and a kidszone.

Arti Sharma Gray, owner of Once Upon a Bus, was in charge of the children’s entertainment which has been expanded to include 11 areas this year.

She said: “The kidszone was great, there were lots of activities so they were kept very busy.”

The sun went down on the children’s entertainment at 7pm but the festival continued into the night until 11pm.

Musical acts included Treacle, Urban Strides, Abbsolute Abba, !Daft!, Captain Howdy and more.

Taking festival goers back to the Nineties were Urban Cookie Collective with ‘The Key, The Secret’ and Rozalla, who got the crowd going with her big hit ‘Everybody’s Free’.

Lee said: “They were great and people remembered the big hits they had.”