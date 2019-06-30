Bray community news (June 27)

Brownie, 9, sets up Foodshare drive

A brownie trying to gain her charity badge has decided to ‘help others and make a difference’ by supporting Maidenhead Foodshare.

Aoife Clark, nine, intends on collecting supplies for the foodbank with a little help from the 22 brownies in her pack and the community.

Aoife has written a letter to give to her 1st Holyport Brownies group asking them to bring any donations to the weekly brownie meeting at Holyport War Memorial Hall on Monday, July 1.

The White Waltham Academy pupil has also made the request to the villagers by posting on the Holyport Community Board Facebook group.

In it she has asked people to take non-perishables to the Holyport Book Booth from Friday, June 28 – the evening of Monday, July 1.

Holyport resident and Foodshare volunteer for the past five years, Martin Cox, will be collecting the donations from the book booth and taking them to Foodshare.

In addition to providing people with food for three days at a time, some of which is delivered to people’s homes, the foodbank also provides food for breakfast clubs in six schools in the town.

Martin said: “ The advantage of what Aoife’s doing is that we are fast approaching the summer holidays and our donations drop off so this will be a really big boost.”

For Aoife, choosing to support Foodshare for her charity badge was an easy decision.

She said: “I think that it’s a very important charity and it is a human right to have food.

“I want to help people have a happier life.”

Travellers pitch up on Holyport Green

About 15 vehicles belonging to travellers pitched up on Holyport Green last week but have since left.

Bray Parish Council (BPC) was alerted to travellers on the green at lunchtime on Thursday.

That afternoon they sent bailiffs to the site, who requested the group move on by Thursday evening. The group left on Friday.

Ken Elvin, BCP chairman said: “We are trying to move them on as quickly as possible and trying to take longer term measures to make it more difficult for travellers to get on the green.”

The travellers’ arrival came days after BPC recommended its own planning application to prevent such encampments for approval.

The ditch and bund proposal is for the main road and surrounding land from The Green to the junction with Bartletts Lane and Ascot Road.

It would involve digging a trench and then piling-up the earth from it to form the bund – creating a double barrier. The modification is reversible.

Cllr Elvin said the BCP ‘will act on it as soon as we get planning permission’.

Proposal for house and garage divides planning team

A planning application for a four-bedroom house and a detached double garage divided opinion at a Bray parish council meeting earlier this month.

The land at Wyckmeade in Gas Lane already has a house and garage on it but plans state the existing garage would be removed.

Speaking at a meeting on Monday, June 3, Cllr Chris Graham said he believed the applicants will ‘come back for another garage at some point’.

He said: “I’d like an application which shows what they really want – and this doesn’t.”

Cllr Brian Millin had the opinion that there is no uniformity to the type of houses in Gas Lane and Braywick Road.

He said: “I’m going to struggle to say ‘no, they shouldn’t do it’ if I’m honest.”

Cllr Margaret Pierce recommended the application for refusal on the grounds it would cause an increase in traffic, it is un-neighbourly and overdevelopment.

The vote saw five councillors support the recommendation, four were against it and one abstained.

Application for café approved

An application to change the use of a retail business into a cafe has been recommended for approval by Bray Parish Council.

The unit at 1 Stompits Road has been empty since the end of last year and would appear to have been used as a decorator/ flooring business.

The applicants plan to open a coffee shop/patisserie and serve cakes, pastries, sandwiches, baguettes and hot and cold drinks.

The proposal shows the retail area altered to include three tables, seats for 17 customers, display fridges, a serving area and WC.

An application to display a non-illuminated fascia sign was also recommended for approval.

Afternoon teas at St Michael's

St Michael’s Church will start its summer of afternoon teas this weekend up until September 1.

Money raised through the sale of ‘delicious homemade cakes and cream teas’ will go towards the upkeep of the church.

Usually held in the church hall, the only exception will be July 21 when there will be jazz on the vicarage lawn instead – tickets will cost £10 and will be available on the gate.

There will also be a raffle of donated prizes with the proceeds shared between the church and Thames Hospice.

Diary

Friday: Pilates keep fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Monday: Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Tuesday: Whist Club (alternate Tuesdays), Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact 01628 621953.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 3-5pm and 7-9pm.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Contact Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.

Thursday: Mother and Baby Group, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 10-11.30am. Call Elizabeth Royds 07747 669769.

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.

Flower arranging club, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 12.30-4pm, email anniehagon@ waitrose.com