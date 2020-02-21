New dinosaur mini-golf course opens at Braywick Park

A new mini golf course which hopes to be a roaring success has opened up at Braywick Park.

Maidenhead Mini-Golf unveiled its new-look dinosaur course on Monday for the half-term holiday, weeks earlier than originally planned.

The soft launch this week saw more than 100 people attending.

It will open officially for the Easter break, with launch events currently in the pipeline.

The 18-hole course features 10 dinosaurs, including a velociraptor.

The largest, an allosaurus, is about 6.5 feet high and 13 feet long.

The holes are decorated with dinosaur eggs, rock formations and crystal blue water features, including a waterfall cave.

The centre closed for the refurbishment in November.

Paul Harrison and family, including son Thomas and wife Gillian, who is the centre manager, opened up the course to replace the driving range that was there before the leisure centre was built.

Paul was a golf coach at the old driving range for about ten years.

“We’ve built the surface to offer a skilful experience, while the dinosaur theme makes it appealing for families and people who aren’t really there for the golf,” said Paul. “We’ve had every age from adults down to three to four-year-olds.”

Paul hopes that the accessibility of mini-golf will help ease people into enjoyment of the game proper.

Plans for the future include building an indoor golf simulator, which Paul says will be ‘an amazing sight’.

Paul hopes to have this ready by Easter.

He would also like to make the dinosaur course an educational experience, with information on the different types of dinosaur available to read while moving around the course.

One game around the whole course costs £8 for adults, £6 for children and free for ages three and under with a paying adult.