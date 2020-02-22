SITE INDEX

    • Grenfell Arms closed and looking to hire

    The Grenfell Arms has closed for refurbishment while its owner seeks a new landlord to run the pub.

    A spokesperson for Greene King, the company that owns the pub in Oldfield Road, said:

    “We are looking for an enthusiastic and experienced publican, passionate about making it one of the best pubs in the area.

    “Anyone who is interested can call our recruitment team on 01284 714497.”

