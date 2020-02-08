New fish and chip shop opening on Bridge Street

A fish and chips shop on Bridge Street will reopen under new management this coming Monday

The Chippy will be run by chefs with experience serving the Household Cavalry at Windsor barracks.

The site has been home to a chip shop for over 70 years.

The new shop, called The Chippy, is owned and run by Manjinder ‘Mani’ Bhandal.

It offers a different experience to the usual fish and chips takeaway, inspired by a popular venue in New York which served traditional English food with an international twist.

“I always wanted to be different,” said Mani, who has been head chef at many venues before starting his own business.

“We don’t serve greasy kebabs and chicken. And we don’t use frozen fish, like almost every other fish and chip shop – we buy in fresh fish, six days a week.”

Mani has 30 years’ experience in the industry.

Alongside his three colleagues at The Chippy, he designed the menus in casinos in London and Reading for 14 years, providing the food for famous names.

Mani’s team followed him into the army and worked with him in the barracks.

He and his colleagues used to serve more than a thousand customers a day at the casinos. This has made Mani’s team into ‘hardcore chefs’, he said.

“When you have to be perfect, that becomes your habit,” he added.

Mani has had many proud moments, including when he served Princess Anne. He was warned the Princess Royal rarely ate much of any dish, yet she finished his homemade smoked salmon tart.

The Chippy menu features traditional favourites (including fried Mars bars) alongside inventive alternatives, such as burritos made with cod goujons. Healthy options are available too, from rice boxes to seasonal salads.

The shop will also offer a vegan and gluten free range, all cooked on three separate fryers to avoid any contamination.

The Chippy will offer vegan pies and pulled jackfruit burgers, as well as traditional battered ‘fish’ using Quorn. As a vegan himself, Mani used his frustration with the lack of vegan option in fast food outlets to fuel his creative veggie-friendly offers in his menu.