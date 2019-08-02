M4 upgrades causing issues for Thames Water

Smart motorway upgrades to the M4 are providing a challenge for Thames Water as many water mains and sewers will need moving or upgrading, writes Gregory Denholm.

At 89 points, pipes, which provide 200,000 customers in Reading, Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead with water, cross the motorway.

This means nearly 100 water mains and sewers need to be upgraded or diverted.

Thames Water and Highways England, the company carrying out the motorway upgrades, are currently discussing how work can be done without disrupting the water supplies of customers.

The smart motorway aims to be completed in 2022.

Thames Water engineer, Abdul Qadeer, said: “This is set to be one of the biggest projects of its kind the company has ever taken on. It’s a huge challenge and vital we don’t disrupt water supplies or wastewater services to residents and businesses, whose properties are served by these mains and sewers, while we carry out the work.”

Thames Water’s work is expected to begin closer to the end of the year.