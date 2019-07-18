Charity noticeboard (July 18)

If your charity has some news, is holding a fundraiser or wants to celebrate the achievements of its supporters, email news@baylismedia.co.uk

MARLOW: A walking group trekking the length of the River Thames will be passing through our area on Saturday.

The Loopy Walkers are hiking the 184 miles from the river’s source in the Cotswolds to its mouth at the Thames Barrier, for homelessness charity Branches Homeless Hostel, in Walthamstow.

This year’s walk is raising money to recruit an in-house specialist mental health clinical practitioner.

They have so far walked 112 miles with 72 to go, and day eight on Saturday, July 20 will see them walking from Marlow to Datchet.

Excluding sponsorship from businesses, The Loopy Walkers have raised just over £2,000 with a target of £5,000.

Visit www.give.net/ ThamesPathChallenge2019

ROYAL BOROUGH: Thames Hospice is launching a marathon-inspired fundraising challenge for people to support its new building at Bray Lake.

‘Raise Your Game’ invites people to run, walk or jog 26.2 miles in the month of September in their ‘own time and pace’.

An online fundraising platform will allow people to track their achievements as well as inviting friends and family to become sponsors.

Alison Evans, head of community and event fundraising at Thames Hospice, said: “We are inviting everyone to get involved and ‘raise their game’ to help us raise the final £3m needed to build our amazing new hospice.

“No matter what your fitness ability, or where you are in the country, join us and help us revolutionise hospice care.”

To find out more about this event and to set up your own page, go to www.givepenny.com/ event/raiseyourgame

COOKHAM: A day centre for elderly people will hold its AGM at the end of the month.

Elizabeth House will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday, July 31 at 7pm at the centre in Station Road.

Former chairman and trustee Glenn Maybury will stand down at the meeting after eight years of service.

Honorary secretary Stephanie Diggon will also retire as a trustee – both will receive honorary lifetime memberships.

Jenny Elton, who has volunteered with Elizabeth House for 12 years, will take over the role of honorary secretary if elected by the membership at the AGM.

MAIDENHEAD: A housing charity that supports young adults that would otherwise be homeless is celebrating its 20th birthday with an open day.

Frogmore Court, based in Albert Street, works with 25 young adults with complex needs. On Wednesday, July 31 it will host an open day from 11am to 4.30pm, offering lunch and refreshments.

Representatives from the Dash Charity, social services and borough councillors will be present to help promote different services available to support people in need.