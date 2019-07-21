Knowl Hill Academy students put writing skills to test

Budding writers from Knowl Hill Academy put their story-telling skills to the test on Thursday, July 4.

This was the third year that Knowl Hill Village Association has organised and held a writing competition for the pupils at the Bath Road school.

Children from years one to six all wrote stories around the theme of The Lion King, as teachers put five entries through from each class.

Richard Best, Ted Sulley and Lesley Bell from the association then had the difficult task of judging.

There was a first, second and third-placed winner from each age range and then a highly commended entry at the awards ceremony at St Peter’s Church in Knowl Hill.