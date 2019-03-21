In pictures: Container library set to tour Royal Borough on the back of a lorry

A different kind of mobile library is set to tour around the borough.

The container library was officially relaunched at an event outside Wraysbury Town Hall on Wednesday.

The mobile library is attached to the back of a lorry and is set to journey across the Royal Borough.

Its destinations will include Sunningdale, Wraysbury, Holyport, Shifford Crescent and Woodlands Park, and will contain hundreds of books, as well as eBooks, eAudiobooks, large print books and eMagazines.

The self-service kiosk will also allow residents to make payments for council services like council tax or green bin subscriptions.

Cllr Samantha Rayner, cabinet member for culture and communities, said: “It’s great that we’re continuing to invest in our borough’s libraries and are expanding and improving our reading facilities.

“The new container library is full of hundreds of great books and resources, and its mobility means that it can be enjoyed all over the borough and we can bring council services directly to our residents in their communities.”