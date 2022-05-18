Windsor and Maidenhead Symphony Orchestra - Summer Family Concert

Start 04:00PM Sunday - 19 Jun 2022
End 06:00PM Sunday - 19 Jun 2022
Town City Binfield
Contact Name david hooper
Contact Email hooperdc@aol.com
Website URL https://thelittleboxoffice.com/wmso/event/view/156843
ROSSINI - Overture: Semiramide GRIEG - Piano Concerto SMETANA: Vltava from Má Vlast MUSSORGSKY orch. RAVEL: Pictures at an Exhibition Piano: Fangwei Zhao - Young Musicians' Competition Winner 2019 From the Norwegian Fjords, via the Vltava river in Bohemia, come on a summer's journey ending at the Great gate of Kiev. With Rossini's overture to start the concert we have four popular masterpieces that will be enjoyed by the whole family.
