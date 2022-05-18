SITE INDEX

    Windsor and Maidenhead Symphony Orchestra - Summer Family Concert

    Windsor and Maidenhead Symphony Orchestra - Summer Family Concert
    Start 04:00PM Sunday - 19 Jun 2022

    End 06:00PM Sunday - 19 Jun 2022

    Town City Binfield

    Contact Name david hooper

    Contact Email hooperdc@aol.com

    Website URL https://thelittleboxoffice.com/wmso/event/view/156843

    ROSSINI - Overture: Semiramide GRIEG - Piano Concerto SMETANA: Vltava from Má Vlast MUSSORGSKY orch. RAVEL: Pictures at an Exhibition Piano: Fangwei Zhao - Young Musicians' Competition Winner 2019 From the Norwegian Fjords, via the Vltava river in Bohemia, come on a summer's journey ending at the Great gate of Kiev. With Rossini's overture to start the concert we have four popular masterpieces that will be enjoyed by the whole family.

