Windsor and Maidenhead Symphony Orchestra - Summer Family Concert

ROSSINI - Overture: Semiramide GRIEG - Piano Concerto SMETANA: Vltava from Má Vlast MUSSORGSKY orch. RAVEL: Pictures at an Exhibition Piano: Fangwei Zhao - Young Musicians' Competition Winner 2019 From the Norwegian Fjords, via the Vltava river in Bohemia, come on a summer's journey ending at the Great gate of Kiev. With Rossini's overture to start the concert we have four popular masterpieces that will be enjoyed by the whole family.