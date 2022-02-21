SITE INDEX

    2022-03-26 19:30:00 2022-03-26 21:30:00 UTC A Night at the Movies Nord

    Start 07:30PM Saturday - 26 Mar 2022

    End 09:30PM Saturday - 26 Mar 2022

    Town City Maidenhead

    Contact Name Suzanne Newman

    Contact Email suzanneynewman@btinternet.com

    Website URL www.charvilmusic.co.uk

    The Project Singers invite you to their first concert. We will be singing some great songs from films including Grease, Fame, Yentl and La La Land.

