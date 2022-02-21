A Night at the Movies

Start 07:30PM Saturday - 26 Mar 2022
End 09:30PM Saturday - 26 Mar 2022
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Suzanne Newman
Contact Email suzanneynewman@btinternet.com
The Project Singers invite you to their first concert. We will be singing some great songs from films including Grease, Fame, Yentl and La La Land.
