Odney Club Open Garden for the National Garden Scheme Nursing and Health Charities

    Odney Club Garden, Cookham, Berkshire Overview: this 120 acre site is beside the Thames with lovely riverside walks. A favourite with Stanley Spencer who featured our magnolia in his work. Lovely wisteria, specimen trees, side gardens, spring bedding and ornamental lake. The John Lewis Partnership Heritage Centre will be open, showcasing the textile archive and items illustrating the history of John Lewis and Waitrose. Opening Sunday19th April 2-6pm. Price: Adults £5, children free. Features and Attractions Light refreshments in the Sir Bernard Miller Centre from 2-5pm (Guide dogs only). Further details www.ngs.org.uk Tel: 01483 211535

