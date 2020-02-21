SITE INDEX

Fri, 21
10 °C
Sat, 22
12 °C
Sun, 23
12 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • "Death and the Maiden" - concert by the Brompton Quartet

    comments 0
    "Death and the Maiden" - concert by the Brompton Quartet
    2020-03-15 19:30:00 2020-03-15 21:45:00 UTC "Death and the Maiden" - concert by the Brompton Quartet 18 Oxford Rd, Marlow SL7 2NL, UK

    Start 07:30PM Sunday - 15 Mar 2020

    End 09:45PM Sunday - 15 Mar 2020

    Town City Marlow

    Contact Name Martin Ashford

    Contact Email info@musicinmarlow.org.uk

    Website URL www.musicinmarlow.org.uk

    Sun 15th March, 7.30 pm, at Christ Church URC, Oxford Road, Marlow SL7 2NL. “Death and the Maiden” – the outstanding young professional Brompton Quartet will play Schubert’s famous quartet no. 14 in D minor, Haydn’s “Sunrise” quartet op. 76 no. 4, Stravinsky’s Three Pieces for string quartet and Panufnik’s Memories of my Father. Tickets £12 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicinmarlow (no fees charged), by calling 01628 486227, or on the door.

    Most Shared

    Most Commented

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved