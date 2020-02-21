"Death and the Maiden" - concert by the Brompton Quartet

Sun 15th March, 7.30 pm, at Christ Church URC, Oxford Road, Marlow SL7 2NL. “Death and the Maiden” – the outstanding young professional Brompton Quartet will play Schubert’s famous quartet no. 14 in D minor, Haydn’s “Sunrise” quartet op. 76 no. 4, Stravinsky’s Three Pieces for string quartet and Panufnik’s Memories of my Father. Tickets £12 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicinmarlow (no fees charged), by calling 01628 486227, or on the door.