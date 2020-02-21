ASCOT OVER 35S TO 50S PLUS GLAMOUR PARTY FOR SINGLES & COUPLES - FRIDAY 10TH APRIL

SITE INDEX

    Start 09:30PM Friday - 10 Apr 2020

    End 02:00AM Saturday - 11 Apr 2020

    Town City Ascot

    Contact Name Brian Lewis

    Contact Email info@dance-parties.co.uk

    Website URL https://dance-parties.co.uk

    This sophisticated Club is positioned next to Ascot Racecourse and features a separate restaurant and a lounge/bar. A relaxed and pleasant ambience infuses the bar. This venue upholds its high reputation for fine decor, serving a variety of drinks at competitive prices. It has a good size non-slip dance floor, two bars in the club, booth seating around the room and Club One has chandeliers with sophisticated lighting giving an incandescent and titillating look complimenting its status as a nightclub of premier standing. There is a stage for the DJ and the Club is furnished with a state of the art entertainment equipment and speakers. Free parking is available onsite and parking is free on the streets. Admission £8 online or £10 on the door* Dress code: Smartly Dressed, Smart denim allowed. NO trainers, T shirts, ripped jeans, hoodies etc. *Subject to maximum number allowed We are a members only club so if you don’t have a membership card you’ll need to join on arrival – but the good news is that membership is only £5 a year!

