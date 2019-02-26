Slumdog Millionaire charity cinema night

This one-night-only pop-up cinema experience is the brainchild of Borlase sixth-formers. Inspired by the work of Rennie Grove Hospice Care, they have already been busy raising funds for the organisation as part of their community work, and hope Friday’s cinema night will be a blockbuster of an evening. The engaging Certificate 15 film from 2009 is a rags to riches tale of a young man who finds himself in the spotlight on India’s ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ and just a question away from winning a fortune. On arrival, you will be given a delicious tiffin box of authentic hot Indian snacks provided by "Spicy Girls" catering. A bar will be available throughout the evening and ice creams in the interval. “The sixth formers have organised everything, including the design of posters, promotion through interview on Marlow FM, Front of House and all aspects of production management," said Borlase's Head of KS5, Jane Bungey. “They have worked exceptionally hard together, and it would be such an achievement if every one of the theatre’s 200 seats was filled for what promises to be a terrific evening in aid of Rennie Grove.”