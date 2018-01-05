WAMCF DIALOGUES

Start 07:00PM Tuesday - 27 Mar 2018
End 09:00PM Tuesday - 27 Mar 2018
Price 0.00 £
Town City WINDSOR
Contact Name Paul Samuels
Contact Email samuelsberks@aol.com
Enjoy a dialogue in small groups on the topic: WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE HUMAN? A FREE EVENT: AUSTEN-LEIGH & BALDWIN INSTITUTE ETON COURT ETON WINDSOR SL4 6BY
Top Ten Articles
Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.
A 22-year-old chef from Maidenhead has won the latest series of MasterChef: The Professionals.