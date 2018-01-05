Fri, 05
WAMCF DIALOGUES
2018-03-13 19:00:00 2018-03-13 21:00:00 UTC WAMCF DIALOGUES Holmanleaze, Maidenhead SL6 8AW, UK

Start 07:00PM Tuesday - 13 Mar 2018

End 09:00PM Tuesday - 13 Mar 2018

Price 0.00 £

Town City MAIDENHEAD

Contact Name Paul Samuels

Contact Email samuelsberks@aol.com

Website URL www.wamcf.org

Enjoy a FREE dialogue in small groups: IF YOU COULD CHOOSE ONE THING TO CHANGE ABOUT THE WORLD, WHAT WOULD IT BE? MAIDENHEAD MOSQUE HOLMANLEAZE SL6 8AW

