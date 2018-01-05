WAMCF DIALOGUES

Start 07:00PM Tuesday - 13 Mar 2018
End 09:00PM Tuesday - 13 Mar 2018
Price 0.00 £
Town City MAIDENHEAD
Contact Name Paul Samuels
Contact Email samuelsberks@aol.com
Enjoy a FREE dialogue in small groups: IF YOU COULD CHOOSE ONE THING TO CHANGE ABOUT THE WORLD, WHAT WOULD IT BE? MAIDENHEAD MOSQUE HOLMANLEAZE SL6 8AW
Top Ten Articles
Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.
A 22-year-old chef from Maidenhead has won the latest series of MasterChef: The Professionals.