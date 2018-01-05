WAMCF Dialogues

Start 07:00PM Tuesday - 27 Feb 2018
End 09:00PM Tuesday - 27 Feb 2018
Price 0.00 £
Town City MAIDENHEAD
Contact Name Paul Samuels
Contact Email samuelsberks@aol.com
Enjoy a Dialogue in small groups on the theme: WHAT ARE YOU MOST GRATEFUL FOR? FREE EVENT MAIDENHEAD SYNAGOGUE GRENFEL LODGE RAY PARK ROAD MAIDENHEAD SL6 8QX
Top Ten Articles
Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.
A 22-year-old chef from Maidenhead has won the latest series of MasterChef: The Professionals.