Fire service rewrites Bruce Springsteen song to offer safety advice

A music video with a serious safety message has been released by the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

You Can't Stop the Fire features staff from across the organisation, including the crew at Maidenhead Fire Station, putting their musical talents to good use and performing the song to the tune of Bruce Springsteen classic Dancing in the Dark.

The video features a 'stop,drop and roll' dance routine, set pieces about the dangers of overloaded plug sockets and smoking in bed, and an appearance from Maidenhead-based Yorkshire terrier Mr Pelucchi in a firefighter outfit.

There are also warnings about attempting to cook after drinking and advice to 'get out and stay out and start dialling 999' in the event of a fire.

RBFRS is encouraging viewers to like and share the video to get the message out, and consider donating to the Fire Fighters Charity if they enjoyed it.