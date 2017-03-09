Mystery goat tied to post in Maidenhead High Street

A goat has been causing a stir in Maidenhead High Street after it was spotted tied to a post.
Members of the public took to social media to post pictures of the strange sight after the goat made an appearance early this afternoon.
Shortly after 12.30pm, a woman came to claim the goat and walked it away.
Was this your goat? Get in touch by emailing news@baylismedia.co.uk or calling 01628 678230.
