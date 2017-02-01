Maidenhead Mosque set to host open day this weekend

Hundreds are expected to attend an open day at Maidenhead Mosque on Sunday.

The Holmanleaze-based mosque will be one of more than 100 taking part across the country in the Visit My Mosque initiative.

Zia Mahiudin, trustee at Maidenhead Mosque said: “Throughout the year we’ve had thousands of visitors from Berkshire, West Drayton and West London in the mosque including Theresa May.

"The day gives you a chance to find out about the history of the building, and the life and practice of us."

The mosque, which was the first in Berkshire, is almost 34 years old and was based on a mosque in Jerusalem. It was designed by a Jewish architect.

The Prime Minister Theresa May visited the mosque in June for a special event to mark the breaking of the Ramadan fast.

Zia said: “The feedback we have from running this event in the past has been really positive. On the day there will be at tour, talks and refreshments.

“Whenever we post out events on social media, it’s usually 90 percent positive, but there are some people who say we’re evil and the rest of it.

“With the current political climate in the media, people become more aware of the situation, people want to know more.

Events like this help break down barriers and bring people together.”

The open day takes place on Sunday from 2-4pm. Email info@maidenheadmosque.org to attend.