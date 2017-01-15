Pets Corner: Honey and Pearl at CLAWS

Honey and Pearl are about four years old. Both came to CLAWS from a multi-cat household. Although they had been well looked after physically they had not been socialised so a great deal of work was needed to bring them round.

They have both responded well to the love and patience of their fosterer and, although still shy, they are now affectionate girls that like to be made a fuss of.

They are looking for a quiet home with no children and an owner who has experience with cats that require special attention so that they can come into their own and enjoy a peaceful and happy life.

We want them to be homed together.

Interested? Please call the CLAWS helpline on 01189 341699.