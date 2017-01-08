Claires Court holiday club children donate gifts

Children were kept entertained during the Christmas break at the Claires Court holiday club.

Presents were donated by the children at the school in College Avenue and given to Santa who attended the club.

The gifts were then handed out to children in the area who are less fortunate or in hospital.

Speaking at the time, Lynne Constantine, Claires Court business development manager, said: “We hope that children at Holiday Club will give generously, once they know where the toys are going.

“Parents should also be thrilled to be able to de-clutter the bags of cuddly toys from the attic, in the knowledge that they will be going to very loving homes. It is a lovely gesture for Christmas time.”