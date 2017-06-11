Volunteers refurbish the Sequela Foundation Therapy Centre

Hardworking volunteers put up shelves, painted and refurbished the Sequela Foundation Therapy Centre on Thursday.

More than 30 staff from Genband, a telecommunications company based in Maidenhead, spent their day volunteering at the centre in Waltham Road, which provides a range of therapies for people with neurological conditions.

Pat Capp, founder of the centre, said: “It was amazing, we had 37 people come down and some brought their children.

“They spent the day painting in exceptional heat. It was really hot and they paid for all the material.”

The centre was opened by the Prime Minister Theresa May five years ago, and is funded by fundraising events and donations.

Pat said the centre is looking for volunteers to help run the centre and be on the committee.

Contact info@sequelafoundation.org or call 07577 506165 for details.