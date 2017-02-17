Tributes paid to grandfather and racing champion David Good

Tributes have been paid to a grandfather, businessman and former amateur motor racing champion.

David Good, who became the British Hill Climb Champion (BHCC) in 1961 despite having been born with just one arm, died on January 29 aged 83.

Brought up in Moneyrow Green, he refused to be held back by his disability and was a keen tree climber and cricketer before discovering motorsport.

The third of six children, he was educated at Holyport School and later at what was then the Maidenhead County Boys School, now Desborough College.

After leaving school aged 16 he joined a London brokerage firm, but later left to join the family’s dairy business.

His racing career started in the 1950s and he was third in the RAC’s BHCC in 1958 and runner-up the following two seasons, before scooping the top prize in 1961.

Out of the driving seat he went on to work for Express Dairies after it bought the family company, and later for Grand Metropolitan, where he was put in charge of its hotels in the Far East.

He went on to join Beacon Garden Centres as a director. It was owned by his brother Dudley, who now owns Stubbings Garden Centre, in Henley Road.

David died surrounded by his family at hospital in Swindon, following treatment for kidney disease and cancer of the urinary tract.

A funeral service was held at St Michael’s Church, in Bray, on Thursday.

Youngest son James recalled trips all over the UK and Europe to see his father race and said it was always a thrill.

He added: “He was a unique man in many aspects and also a very courageous man in whatever he did.

“He was a ‘succeeder’ and a doer and he had to succeed in everything he did, whether that was racing or even just checking out of a hotel.”

Mr Good is survived by his wife Camilla, children Melissa, Jeremey and James, and three grandchildren.