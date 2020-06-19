Government lowers COVID-19 alert level from four to three

05:49PM, Friday 19 June 2020
The COVID-19 alert level has been lowered from level four to three as cases decrease but the Government warns ‘this doesn’t mean the pandemic is over.’
Education secretary Gavin Williamson appeared alone at Downing Street as he lead the press briefing.
The Government also announced plans to open schools full-time for all year groups in September during the briefing.
Mr Williamson said: “The pandemic has dealt an unprecedented shock to our education system.”
Plans for a £1 billion fund to the education system will allow schools to ‘tailor’ the way this funding is spent to support them.
A review is also underway into the two-metre social distancing rules.
