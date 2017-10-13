VIDEO: Man sentenced for dangerous driving in Twyford after being caught on camera

A motorist has been banned from driving for one year after being caught on camera ignoring a red light and driving on the wrong side of the road in the centre of Twyford.

Nicholas Anthony Spender, aged 31, of Sherwood Place, Reading, was caught driving dangerously in Church Street in the video above, which was provided to police by a member of the public.

The incident took place on March 10 at about 5.35pm.

Spender pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving at a hearing at Reading Magistrates’ Court on October 2.

He was sentenced at the same hearing and was banned from driving for 12 months, and ordered to pay costs of £1,200.

Investigating officer PC Christopher Harrison, of the Twyford neighbourhood policing team, said: “In this incident Spender showed no regard for other road users or pedestrians’ safety.

“We have released footage of this incident which was provided by a member of the public.

“This evidence proved irrefutably the manner of Spender’s driving and led to him pleading guilty to the offence and I am pleased that he has received an appropriate sentence.”