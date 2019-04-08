SITE INDEX

    • Campaign launched to help residents protect their home from burglaries

    Grace Witherden

    A new campaign has been launched by Thames Valley Police to encourage residents to protect their homes from burglaries.

    The 'Spring into Action' campaign encourages residents to look at your property 'through the eyes of a burglar'. 

    Head of Force Intelligence and Special Operations at Thames Valley Police, Detective Chief Superintendent Richard List, said: “Burglary has a huge impact on victims. It’s not just the financial cost of having to replace items stolen, but the emotional impact of having a stranger violate your home.

    “We find that people don’t often think about the effects of burglary until it happens to them, or someone they know.”

    • Ensure doors and windows are locked, even if you are just out in the garden.
    • Store house, window and car keys away from windows and your letterbox.
    • Hide valuables so they can’t be seen from outside.
    • Mark your valuables with a UV pen or forensic marking kit as this will make it harder for thieves to sell the items.
    • Register valuables for free on the national property register at www.immobilise.com and bicycles at www.bikeregister.com.
    • Always lock sheds and garages to prevent access to tools that could be used to break into your home.
    • Trim back hedges and shrubs at the front of your property so that burglars have nowhere to hide.

